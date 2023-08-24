Lake Street Capital Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $165.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $163.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

