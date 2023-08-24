Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,049,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,003 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.