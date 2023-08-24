Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.99.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.97. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of C$790.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$823.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.6747803 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

