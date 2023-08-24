Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 179.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145,728 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.82% of Luxfer worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.92. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Luxfer had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet lowered shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

