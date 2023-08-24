Macquarie Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $30.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SIX opened at $21.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

