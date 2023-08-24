Macy’s (NYSE:M) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

M opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Macy’s by 19.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

