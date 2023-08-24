Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.80 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.17 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

