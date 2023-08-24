Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) PT Raised to $43.00 at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

