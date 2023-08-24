Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 62.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,263,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 716,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

