Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $143.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

