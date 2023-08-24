MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE HZO opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

