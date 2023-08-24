Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $200.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAKSY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 270 ($3.44) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
