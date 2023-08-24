Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

MAR opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.