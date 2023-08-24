Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of MRVL opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 253,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

