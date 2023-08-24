Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $442.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Shares of MA opened at $401.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,893,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

