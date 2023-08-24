MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MetLife were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

