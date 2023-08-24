Morgan Stanley Increases European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $18.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.13, a PEG ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.