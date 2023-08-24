Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCGO. BTIG Research began coverage on DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.47 million, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. DocGo has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $385,447.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,243,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DocGo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DocGo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DocGo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

