New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. Research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

