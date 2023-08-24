New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.93 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

