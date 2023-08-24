Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -37.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

