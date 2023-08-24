NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $945.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. On average, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,265.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380,899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,695,045 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

