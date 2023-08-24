NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,855 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

