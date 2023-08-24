Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $40.43 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

