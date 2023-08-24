Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.46.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$25.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.13. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$21.03 and a 1-year high of C$45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

