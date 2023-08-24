Northland Securities Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $150.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:FN opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $163.88. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $73,479,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $41,668,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $33,032,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.