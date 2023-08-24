Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $365.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,670,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after buying an additional 6,143,517 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $7,916,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

