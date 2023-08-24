NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $471.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $481.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 245.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

