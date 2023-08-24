One Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,718 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:COP opened at $115.86 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

