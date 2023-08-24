One Capital Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,212,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,264,000 after acquiring an additional 198,775 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 13,876.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,973,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 774,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 105,474 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.25 on Thursday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

