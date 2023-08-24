One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TAN opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $89.35.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.