One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FDS opened at $437.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

