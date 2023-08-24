One Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,817 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,112,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $130.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.03.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

