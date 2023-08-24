One Capital Management LLC Sells 223,708 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,708 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

