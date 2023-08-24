One Capital Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $677.12 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $267.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.63.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

