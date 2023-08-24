One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $378.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.92. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

