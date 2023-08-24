Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,541.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,487.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,442.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%.

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

