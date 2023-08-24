Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $241,435,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.