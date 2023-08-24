Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,041 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $8,968,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.0% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.