Oppenheimer Raises Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $29.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.79.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,602.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,510,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 522,132 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

