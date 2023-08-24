ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) & Lufax (NYSE:LU) Financial Survey

ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ORIX and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX N/A N/A N/A Lufax 4.69% 2.17% 0.59%

Dividends

ORIX pays an annual dividend of $18.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 101.8%. Lufax pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. ORIX pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lufax pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ORIX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 2 5 4 0 2.18

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ORIX and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lufax has a consensus price target of $1.97, indicating a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than ORIX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ORIX and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX N/A N/A N/A $189.03 0.10 Lufax $8.43 billion 0.34 $1.29 billion $0.13 9.62

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than ORIX. ORIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats ORIX on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

