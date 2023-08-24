Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

OR stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

