Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $145.40 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.