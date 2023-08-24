Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $235.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

