Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.02.

PANW stock opened at $235.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

