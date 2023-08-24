Peak Asset Management LLC Has $12.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

