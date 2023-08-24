Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,768,000.00 in Stock

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $1,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,519.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCCT opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-enabled sector. Perception Capital Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

