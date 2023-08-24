Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

