Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $77.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,435 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

