Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

